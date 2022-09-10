Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 13-10 loss to the Rockies.

Carroll led off Arizona's nine-run fifth inning with a solo shot, the first of two home runs hit during the frame. It was the rookie's second homer in as many games. Carroll has hit safely in seven of nine contests (.286/.342/.543) and knocked in eight runs thus far in his first exposure to MLB pitching.