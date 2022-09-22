Carroll went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in a 6-1 win against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Arizona held a slim two-run lead in the fourth inning when Carroll bashed a double with the bases loaded to plate three runs and break the game open. It was the second three-RBI game of his brief career, and the double extended his streak of contests with an extra-base hit to three. Over that stretch, he's gone 4-for-11 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI and a stolen base.