Carroll is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Southpaw Clayton Kershaw will start the game on the mound for the Dodgers, so Carroll will miss his second straight game Tuesday in favor of the right-handed Jordan Luplow, who will play in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Sits versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Sitting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Homers again•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Resting Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Will play, but not every day•