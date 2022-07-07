Carroll (undisclosed) moved up MLB's Top 100 Prospect list from 13th to third, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.
Carroll, who is currently on the Double-A Amarillo's COVID-19 related injury list and hasn't played since June 24, is hitting .313/.430/.643 with 16 home runs and 20 steals over 58 games for the SodPoodles. The outfielder has also been selected to participate in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game. A potential five-tool player, Carroll has blossomed in his first full season in the minors, although he's exhibited dramatic home/road splits in the Texas League. The 21-year-old has a 1.248 OPS (.769 slugging) at home and an .887 OPS (.509 slugging) on the road.
