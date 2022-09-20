Carroll is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Carroll started in the matinee and went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a strikeout, but he'll take a seat for the nightcap with lefty Tyler Anderson pitching for Los Angeles. Stone Garrett will man left field and bat leadoff in the nightcap.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: On bench Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Swats third homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Misses second straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Sits versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Sitting Saturday•