Carroll went 1-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBI in a 13-7 win against Philadelphia on Monday.

Carroll grounded out in his first big-league at-bat, but he reached on an error in his next plate appearance and doubled home two runs in his third. This certainly qualifies as a successful debut for the organization's top prospect after he slashed .307/.425/.610 with 24 homers and 31 stolen bases in the minors this season. Carroll should see ample opportunity down the stretch for an Arizona team that is essentially out of the playoff picture.