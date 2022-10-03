Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Carroll produced 31 stolen bases across 93 minor-league games this season, but that hasn't translated into a green light on the basepaths in the majors. He swiped a bag in the second inning of Sunday's contest for his second steal in 29 big-league games. The 22-year-old top prospect has still shown promise in other ways, slashing .260/.330/.469 with three home runs, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through his first 106 plate appearances, and he should be in line for an everyday role in 2023.