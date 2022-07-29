Carroll went 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run for Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
the home run was Carroll's third in 10 games since being promoted to Reno. He hasn't slowed down at all since his promotion from Double-A Amarillo, batting .278 (10-for-36) with six extra-base hits, eight RBI, 13 runs, five stolen bases and 11 walks. Arizona's starting outfield in 2023 is shaping up to be a trio of young prospects, featuring Carroll, Alek Thomas and Daulton Varsho.
