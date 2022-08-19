Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said Thursday that Carroll will make his major-league debut before the end of the season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll looks ready as evidenced by his .316/.430/.590 slash line in parts of three seasons, including a 1.047 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A this season. The general manager stressed he wants Carroll to stay in the majors once he arrives while noting his amount of practical experience is relatively low. "I would be hard pressed to go back and find a player who has probably climbed through the system as a high school kid in 130 games (and be) on the precipice of the big leagues," Hazen said. Carroll has just 625 plate appearances in the minors since being drafted out of high school.