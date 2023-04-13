Carroll went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Brewers.
Milwaukee made a seventh-inning charge, closing the deficit to 5-3, but Carroll gave the Diamondbacks separation with a two-run shot in the bottom of the frame. It was the third home run for Carroll, who has delivered six runs in 13 games
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Receives Monday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Swipes two more bags•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Two hits, two RBI in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Batting fifth again Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Three hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Swipes three bags•