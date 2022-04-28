Carroll is sporting a 1.126 OPS with four home runs, nine RBI, five steals and 11 walks for Double-A Amarillo.

Carroll is one of two Arizona prospects -- Jordan Lawler the other -- that are coming off significant shoulder injuries. It hasn't taken the 21-year-old long to return to form, as the lefty-swinging outfielder has hit safely in 11 of 15 games. While Amarillo is known as a hitter-friendly environment, Carroll's OPS is nearly 300 points higher than the team's. Given that he lost a year to the pandemic and nearly a full year to injury, the 2019 first-round draft pick's performance is impressive and raises the question of how long will it take for a promotion.