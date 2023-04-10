Carroll is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Carroll ranks tied for second in the majors with five stolen bases, but unless he's used off the bench, he'll get the chance to rest his legs Monday for the first time all season. With Carroll sitting out, Lourdes Gurriel will step into a starting role in left field.
