Carroll isn't starting Monday against the Padres.
Carroll started the last four games, but manager Torey Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen recently said that the 22-year-old won't be an everyday player over the final month of the regular season. Carroll will get a day off Monday while Stone Garrett starts in left field and bats seventh.
