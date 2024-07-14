Carroll is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

After starting each of the last four games, the lefty-hitting Carroll will get a breather as the Diamondbacks close out their pre-All-Star-break schedule with a matchup against a southpaw (Yusei Kikuchi). Carroll has endured a disappointing first half in which he's slashed just .213/.300/.335, but he turned in two big games in his starts against Toronto earlier in the weekend, going 3-for-8 with two home runs, two walks, two stolen bases, seven RBI and four runs between those contests. Fantasy managers will maintain hope that Saturday's two-home-run performance in particular portends a big second half for the 23-year-old outfielder.