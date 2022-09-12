Carroll isn't in Monday's lineup against the Dodgers.
The left-handed Carroll will retreat to the bench as the Dodgers will have fellow lefty Tyler Anderson start the game on the mound. Jordan Luplow will take over in left field for the young prospect and bat seventh.
