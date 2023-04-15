Carroll went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Marlins.
Arizona managed only six hits in total on the night, and Carroll was the only Diamondback to record more than one. The rookie's 0:13 BB:K through 14 games is about the only black mark on the start of his first full MLB campaign -- Carroll's slashing .275/.288/.471 with three homers, six RBI, seven runs and six stolen bases, and he's one back of the major-league lead in the latter category.
