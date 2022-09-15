Carroll went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-3 extra-inning win against the Dodgers.

The rookie sat out each of the Diamondbacks' previous two games, but he was back in the lineup against righty Michael Grove on Wednesday. Carroll produced Arizona's second run with a solo shot to right field in the second inning. He's homered three times through his first 12 big-league contests, adding nine RBI and a healthy .279/.354/.558 slash line.