Carroll went 1-for-4 with a run scored and three stolen bases in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Carroll's speed played a part in both Arizona's runs. He stole second and third on consecutive pitches in the fifth inning before trotting home on Geraldo Perdomo's double. Then, after stealing second base with two outs in the ninth inning, Los Angeles first baseman Freddie Freeman played deep behind the bag, a situation that prompted Jake McCarthy to lay down a drag bunt which produced the game-winning run. Carroll, like many others in the Diamondbacks' lineup, is off to a slow start at the plate (3-for-14, .214) through four games.