Carroll went 1-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases in a 12-9 victory versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Carroll used his legs to help churn out a run in the third inning, reaching on a hit-by-pitch, stealing second and coming around to score on Gabriel Moreno's single. He later led off the fifth with a single, stole second again and scored on Alek Thomas' base hit to give Arizona a two-run lead. Carroll is already showing the fantasy-friendly skill set that makes him one of the most exciting young players in baseball, as he is tied for second in the majors with five steals and has swatted two homers through nine games.