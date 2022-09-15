Carroll isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Carroll went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs and a walk during Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Dodgers, but he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Stone Garrett is starting in left field and leading off.
