Carroll went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Monday's 5-4 loss against San Diego.
Carroll tied the game at 3 with a solo shot in the top of the seventh, marking his first homer of the season. The 2019 first-round pick made his MLB debut in 2022 and was solid in limited action, posting 27 hits (15 extra-base knocks), 14 RBI, eight walks and two stolen bases in 32 games (115 plate appearances).
