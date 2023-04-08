Carroll went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Friday's victory over the Dodgers.
Carroll drove in his first run with an infield single in the third. The rookie outfielder gave the Diamondbacks a 4-3 lead with a homer to right center off Clayton Kershaw, and it's the second of the season for the 22-year-old. Over the first eight games Carroll has now driven in three runs with a .258/.258/.484 slash.
