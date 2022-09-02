Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen presented reasons why Carroll will not be an everyday player over the final month of the season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo said Carroll will play "a lot" but not "every day," because the prospect will need time off. Hazen noted that 2022 has been the longest of Carroll's career by far, indicating playing him "seven days a week is probably not realistic." Hazen has a point; the outfielder entered Thursday having played 95 games this season, well over his previous professional high of 42 in 2019. Other factors impacting Carroll's playing time is the crowd of players in the outfield that need plate appearances, and the hope of preserving his rookie status for 2023. If a team places a rookie on its Opening Day roster and he goes on to win the Rookie of the Year award, the club receives a draft pick, per the new collective bargaining agreement. Carroll must remain under 130 at-bats in 2022 to be classified as a rookie next season.