Martin struck out a career-high 13 batters and walked one over 5.2 innings for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Martin's posted four excellent outings over his last five starts for the Aces, making a strong case to be considered for the open No. 5 starter job. The right-hander has mixed in a curveball more effectively, Arizona assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "I think the curveball gives him a little bit more separation (from his fastball and slider), a little bit more depth," Sawdaye said. "(Earlier this season), he would throw it every once in a while, but he didn't really want to throw it that much. Clearly, now he's throwing it more and it's giving him a little bit more of a swing-and-miss pitch." The Diamondbacks haven't named any starters yet for this weekend's series against the Tigers, but manager Torey Lovullo plans to use a fifth starter during the set. Martin should be a considered a longshot with Dallas Keuchel the most likely candidate.