Torin hit .236 with two home runs and six steals in 39 games for Single-A Visalia.

Among hitters with at least 150 plate appearances at Single-A, only Nelson Rada and Ethan Salas are younger than Torin, who won't turn 19 until May, so his shaky stat line in his full-season debut can be discounted. Known for his slick fielding at shortstop and advanced eye at the plate, Torin slashed .320/.437/.427 with two home runs, 15 steals and more walks (21) than strikeouts (nine) in 26 Arizona Complex League games before getting promoted to Single-A on July 16.