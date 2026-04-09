Hagaman has not been assigned to an affiliate as he continues to build up in extended spring training, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

He underwent internal brace surgery in 2024 and had an excellent return to action in 2025, logging a 2.98 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 27.6 K-BB% in 13 starts across the lower levels before striking out 14 in 12 innings in the Arizona Fall League. The Diamondbacks aren't saying Hagaman is hurt, but he presumably dealt with some soreness at some point in camp to be behind at this stage. He only logged 20 innings at High-A, but Hagaman could be ready for a bump to Double-A once he's fully built up, or shortly thereafter.