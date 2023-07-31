The Diamondbacks recalled Castillo from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Josh Rojas was sent to Seattle as part of the Paul Sewald trade, so Castillo will join the major-league squad to make up for lost depth. The 25-year-old infielder has yet to play in a big-league game this season, but he's slashed .340/.442/.450 across 370 plate appearances in Triple-A.