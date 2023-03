Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Castillo (neck) could return to Arizona's lineup within the next couple of days, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

After colliding with Geraldo Perdomo (chest) while fielding a ground ball Wednesday against the Brewers, Castillo and Perdomo each were removed from the game. Luckily, both of their injuries seem to be minor and won't impact their status for Opening Day. Castillo is currently 9-for-33 at the plate this spring with two RBI and a stolen base.