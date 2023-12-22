Castillo was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The move was made in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of Lourdes Gurriel. Castillo received just one plate appearance with Arizona in 2023 but slashed .313/.431/.410 at Triple-A Reno. As a 26-year-old with defensive versatility, Castillo could draw some interest on waivers.