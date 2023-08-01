The Diamondbacks optioned Castillo to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
A day after coming up from the minors, Castillo will head right back to Triple-A after going 0-for-1 during Monday's contest. Castillo holds an impressive .892 OPS in Reno this season, so there's a good chance he returns to Arizona later this summer if he continues to produce.
