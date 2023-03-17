Castillo (neck) is back in the Diamondbacks' Cactus League lineup Friday versus the Rockies.
He tweaked his neck when he collided with teammate Gerardo Perdomo (chest) on Wednesday, but both players are back in action Friday. Castillo is at second base and batting seventh.
