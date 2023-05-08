Ray was named the Diamondbacks' minor league Pitcher of the Month for April, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Ray, a fourth-round pick in 2022, had a 3.79 ERA and 0.84 WHIP while striking out 13.3 batters per nine inning over four starts for High-A Hillsboro. Arizona farm director Jesse Barfield noted improved strike throwing from the 6-foot-3 right-hander, who pitched out of the bullpen in college for Alabama. The Diamondbacks were confident he had the stuff to be a starter and are giving him that chance.