Uceta was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Uceta split time between the Triple-A and major-league clubs last year and posted a 5.82 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 17 innings over 10 relief appearances with the Diamondbacks. However, he'll lose his spot on the team's 40-man roster after Arizona signed Evan Longoria to a one-year contract.