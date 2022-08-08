site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Recalled from Reno
RotoWire Staff
Aug 8, 2022
5:41 pm ET
Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Uceta has moved up and down several times this season, and he will rejoin the big club with fellow reliever Kyle Nelson (back) landing on the injured list. He figures to hold down a spot near the back of the bullpen last time he was with the
Diamondbacks.
