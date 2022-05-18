site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Rejoins big club
May 17, 2022
Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Uceta was already with the
Diamondbacks on the taxi squad and will now join the active roster ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader. The 24-year-old has appeared in two big-league games this season and has allowed two runs over 1.2 innings.
