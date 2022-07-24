Uceta was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Uceta has been up in the majors the past couple weeks and made two appearances for Arizona during that stretch, and he allowed one earned run across 3.2 innings. The right-hander has covered 30.1 frames for Reno this year with a 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB.

