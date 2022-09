Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno to serve as the 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

He last threw three innings Saturday at Triple-A, so he could be available to log a few innings in relief if either Zach Davies or Drey Jameson get chased in their starts. Uceta, 24, has a 5.04 ERA at Triple-A and a 5.82 ERA in the majors this season.