Suarez had MRI and CT scan come back negative Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Suarez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury after being hit by a pitch on the right index finger Monday. The injury still clouds the third baseman's outlook ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, but his potential return to the lineup Wednesday could help facilitate a deal. According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, manager Torey Lovullo wouldn't commit to Suarez being available to pinch hit Tuesday, but it sounds as though he could be utilized if he can test out his swing with no issues.