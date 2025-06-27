Suarez (hand) is starting at third base and batting fifth against the Marlins on Friday.

Suarez was bit by a pitch to his right hand against the White Sox on Monday, which caused him to miss the last two games of the series. He participated in light batting practice Wednesday, and he has been cleared to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener. Suarez has slashed .307/.354/.760 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in 82 plate appearances since the beginning of June.