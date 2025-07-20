Suarez went 2-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and a walk in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Cardinals.

Suarez's power surge continued Saturday with two more home runs, bringing his season total to 33. The veteran third baseman now sports a .911 OPS and 81 RBI through 97 games. He's one of the most talked-about trade candidates ahead of the deadline and could bring back a significant return if the Diamondbacks decide to move him.