Suarez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a two-run double in Thursday's 9-5 win over Toronto.

Suarez put the Diamondbacks on the board in the second inning with a two-run homer off Kevin Gausman before extending the Snakes' lead to three runs in the third with a two-run double. Thursday marked Suarez's sixth multi-RBI game of the month, and his 62 RBI this season is second most in the majors behind Pete Alonso (63).