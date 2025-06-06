Suarez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Thursday's 11-10 win over Atlanta.

Suarez's two-run double in the ninth inning was the game-winning hit, which completed the team's seven-run rally to win it. The third baseman's bat has acted up since May 12, when his average stood at .200. Since then, he's gone 22-for-74 (.297) with six doubles, four home runs and 19 RBI over the subsequent 20 contests. The average still isn't pretty at .232, but Suarez's 16 home runs and team-high 46 RBI are hard to ignore.