Suarez went 3-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Suarez notched his first three-hit performance since May 25, highlighted by what proved to be a game-winning grand slam in the sixth inning. The third baseman has opened June on a power surge, going deep four times with two doubles through the first 10 games of the month. On the year, he's slashing .233/.305/.514 with 19 home runs, 52 RBI, 41 runs scored and one steal across 279 plate appearances.