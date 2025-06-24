Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Diagnosed with bruised hand
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez was removed from Monday's game against the White Sox due to a right hand contusion.
X-rays on Suarez's right hand returned negative after he was struck by a fastball in the first inning. The club will keep a close eye on the slugger over the next few days to determine when he can return to play, but it's a reassuring sign that Suarez has seemingly avoided any structural damage.
