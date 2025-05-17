Suarez went 1-for-3 with three RBI in Friday's 8-0 win over Colorado.

Suarez brought home a run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning then had a two-run single in the seventh. It was the second straight game with three RBI for Suarez, who has three home runs and 11 RBI over the last seven contests. The batting average (.213) isn't pretty, but Suarez has delivered for Arizona with runners in scoring position (1.151 OPS). He's tied with Geraldo Perdomo for team lead with 34 RBI.