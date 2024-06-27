Suarez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Twins.
Suarez had started each of the previous eight games but went just 2-for-24 over that stretch to drop his season-long batting line down to .192/.274/.312. The Diamondbacks will give Kevin Newman a start at third base Thursday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Hitting bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Swats homer Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Back in lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Playing time to drop•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Dips below .200•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Lifts fifth homer•