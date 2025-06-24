Suarez (hand) is expected to miss multiple games while dealing with swelling in his right hand, Casey Drottar of MLB.com reports.

Suarez was hit in the right hand by a fastball in the first inning of Monday's contest against the White Sox. The third baseman is dealing with "a ton of swelling" and there's a "minimal chance that he plays in a game" over the next couple of days according to manager Torey Lovullo. Once the swelling goes down, Suarez will undergo an MRI, but Lovullo doesn't expect the injury to result in an IL stint for the team's home run leader. With an off day Thursday, it seems likely that Suarez would return Friday versus the Marlins, at the earliest.