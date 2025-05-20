Suarez isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Tuesday's game will be the second time of the season that Suarez is not starting. The third baseball was still able to log a plate appearance during his first breather April 20 versus the Cubs. With the 33-year-old on the bench Tuesday, Jordan Lawlar is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth.
