Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Nationals.

Suarez's first-inning homer ended up being the margin of victory for the Diamondbacks. He has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 12-for-38 (.316) with four extra-base hits and six RBI in that span. On the year, the third baseman is up to 16 homers, 44 RBI, 37 runs scored, one stolen base, 11 doubles and a .231/.311/.509 slash line over 59 contests.