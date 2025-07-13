Suarez went 2-for-3 with a walk, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Angels.

The slugging third baseman took Yusei Kikuchi deep in the second and fourth inning, but those were the only runs the Arizona offense produced until the game was well out of hand. Suarez is up to 31 homers on the season in only 94 contests, already eclipsing the 30 long balls he launched in 2024, and the 33-year-old is on pace to top the career-best 49 home runs he delivered in 2019 with the Reds.